Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,246 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $64,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

CNI opened at $113.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $120.03. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.