Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,332 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Hershey worth $62,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.
Hershey Stock Performance
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.
Insider Transactions at Hershey
In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.