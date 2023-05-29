Korea Investment CORP Has $85.30 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $85,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 614,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 309,815 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $108.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.