Korea Investment CORP Has $90.14 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,061 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109,034 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Express were worth $90,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.54. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.