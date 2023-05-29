Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $60,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $923.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $895.58 and its 200 day moving average is $851.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.01 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,728,882 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

