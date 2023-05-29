Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $725.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $786.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $758.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

