Korea Investment CORP Purchases 32,587 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 793,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

