Korea Investment CORP Purchases 3,419 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Booking worth $93,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Booking by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,161,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,210,000 after buying an additional 86,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 619.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after buying an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,591.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,627.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,374.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

