Korea Investment CORP Purchases 3,869 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Humana worth $76,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HUM opened at $496.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.70 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.07 and its 200 day moving average is $509.73.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.