Korea Investment CORP Purchases 67,381 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,381 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.59% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $233.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.89. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $251.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.