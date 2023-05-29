Korea Investment CORP Sells 47,957 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,957 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $67,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $468.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.55 and a 200-day moving average of $449.61. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $478.39.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

