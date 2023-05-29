Korea Investment CORP Sells 48,322 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,322 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Target worth $59,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.41. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

