Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,568 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Salesforce worth $87,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,263,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,044,732,000 after purchasing an additional 912,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.44 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

