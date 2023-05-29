Korea Investment CORP Sells 67,917 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,917 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $52,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP opened at $82.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

