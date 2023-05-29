Korea Investment CORP Sells 77,251 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,251 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $72,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $438.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

