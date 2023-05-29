Korea Investment CORP Sells 90,539 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,539 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $65,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Shares of APD opened at $273.83 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

