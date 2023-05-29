Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,823 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $48,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $105.16 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

