Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.3 %

LRCX stock opened at $628.25 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $633.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.