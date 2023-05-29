Loop Capital Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $490.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $535.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.71.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.