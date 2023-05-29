Loop Capital Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.76.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

BURL stock opened at $159.11 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.46.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.