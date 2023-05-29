M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.43 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

