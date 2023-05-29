M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $92.54 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

