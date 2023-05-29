M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $91,692.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

