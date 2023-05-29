M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Travelers Companies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,754,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Travelers Companies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $172.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.75 and its 200 day moving average is $182.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

