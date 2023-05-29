M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 273.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 325,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 92,271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 709,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 166,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 59,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $18.74 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

