M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $697,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,904,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,564,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
VB opened at $185.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.52.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
