M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $697,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,904,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,564,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VB opened at $185.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.