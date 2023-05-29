M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $707,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after acquiring an additional 468,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after acquiring an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $374.37 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.19.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

