M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $715,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in General Mills by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 283,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $84.18 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

