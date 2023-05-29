M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 257,471 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

