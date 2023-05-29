M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.0 %

BK opened at $40.78 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

