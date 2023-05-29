M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DVN opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

