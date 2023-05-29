M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $211.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.89.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

