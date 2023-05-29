M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM opened at $90.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $108.63.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

