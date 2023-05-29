M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Trading Up 5.8 %

Intel stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.