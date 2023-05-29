M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.