M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GILD opened at $77.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Get Rating

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

