M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 158 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,163,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.01 and its 200 day moving average is $200.10. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

