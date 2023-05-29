M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

