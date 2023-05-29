M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 4,039 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

