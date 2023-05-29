Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $35.04 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04.

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after purchasing an additional 474,125 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,692,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,963,000 after purchasing an additional 418,653 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $18,770,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $11,369,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4,079.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 233,933 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

