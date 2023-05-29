Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.36.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.50 and its 200 day moving average is $236.50. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.