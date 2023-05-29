ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.47 Per Share

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36.

ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

MAN stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

