ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.