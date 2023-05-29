ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.
ManpowerGroup Stock Performance
Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
