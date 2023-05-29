Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $71,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.