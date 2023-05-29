Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Craig Hallum

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 32.4 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79, a PEG ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

