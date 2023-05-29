MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
MEIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
