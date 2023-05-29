MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

MEIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

