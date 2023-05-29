Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 256.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.29).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.97) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 620 ($7.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

MRO stock opened at GBX 475 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,794.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.21. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 284.46 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 513.90 ($6.39).

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,117.65%.

In other news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($39,185.56). In other Melrose Industries news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £31,505.19 ($39,185.56). Also, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £122,021.80 ($151,768.41). Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

