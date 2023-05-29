Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.93 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.