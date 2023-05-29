Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.03.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.93 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 201.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

