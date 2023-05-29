Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.25. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $27.50.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

